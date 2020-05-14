Torkham border operational again 24/7 after closer due to Corona epidemic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :A Border Flag Meeting was held at Torkham to reopen the Pak-Afghan border Tokham 24/7, expedite the clearance of stranded vehicles and empty trucks on both sides of the border and facilitate bilateral trade.

The Pakistani delegation included Sector Commander Brigadier Shaukat, Commandant Khyber Rifle Col. Bilal, Wing Commander Col. Abrar, Khyber Chamber leaders Col (retd) Muhammad Siddique Afridi, Syed Jawad Hussain Kazmi, Jaber Shinwari and FPCCI Convener Shahid Shinwari, Assistant Collector Customs Torkham Usman Aziz and other customs officials and NLC.

From the Afghanistan side Commander Border Force of Afghanistan Kamsiyar Yousafzai,, GM Torkhm Afghan Gumrak, Haji Zalmai of Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and prominent businessman Haji Bashir and other border officials of the Afghanistan were also present.

The meeting was started with the recitation from the Holy Quran, followed by the two side discussed in details ways and means to open the Torkham Border 24/7 which would help the two countries bilateral trade and further cement trade ties.

The meeting discussed that letters written by the Afghan government and the Afghan Embassy in Islamabad to the Pakistani government regarding the re-operation of the Torkham border 24/7, early clearance of stranded trucks on both sides of the border and issues of more facilitation to the traders and businessmen at the border.

In the meeting, the delegations from both sides presented their views for re-operation of Torkham Border for 24/7 and for resolving the difficulties faced by the traders in trade which was listened to carefully and progress was assured.

Responding to questions raised by Afghan businessmen at the meeting, Shahid Khan Shinwari Convener FPCCI for Afghanistan and Central Asian Countries Trade Committee said that the facility provided by the government of Pakistan to Afghanistan in transit trade is a vital for the progress of Afghanistan and no country has such unique permission.

"We will do our best to solve the problems of the Afghan brothers by negotiating with the Pakistani government and senior officials and we put our demand from the government of Pakistan to authorize another tracking company due to the unavailability of trackers.

With the introduction of tracking system more companies will come up and solve this problem being faced by the traders of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

He said that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has extended all out support to the traders of both the countries and that is why step has been taken by the government of Pakistan along with Afghanistan to reopen the Torkham Boarder 24/7 and will continue to support speeding up vehicle clearances.

Finally, Commander Khyber Rifles Colonel Bilal assured that the recommendations and demands of the Afghan delegation would be conveyed to the authorities by this evening and prompt progress would be made. On this occasion, special prayers were offered in favor of both the countries.