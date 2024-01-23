Torkham Border reopened after 10 days closure

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Torkham Border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been reopened for trade after a 10-day closure, as announced by authorities on Tuesday.

Officials reported that in Peshawar, Afghanistan’s consular general engaged in discussions with Pakistani authorities and the issue of opening the Torkham Border for unlicensed drivers was conditionally resolved. The first truck carrying goods from Afghanistan has already crossed into Pakistan, the border authorities said.

As part of the new agreement, Afghan drivers now have a deadline of 1st March to ensure that their documents are in complete order as after 1st April drivers without the necessary documentation will be denied entry from Afghanistan into Pakistan.

The border sources said the Federal government had mandated cargo vehicles to have complete documentation before entering Pakistan.

However, when this decision was set to be enforced on January 13, the Afghan side closed the border.

Reports also indicated that despite having complete documentation, several Pakistanis were stranded in Afghanistan.