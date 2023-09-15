Open Menu

Torkham Border Reopening After Nine-day Hiatus Hailed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2023 | 06:22 PM

Torkham border reopening after nine-day hiatus hailed

Businessmen from Pakistan and Afghanistan have welcomed the resumption of bilateral trade between the two brotherly neighbouring countries after a hiatus of almost nine days

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :Businessmen from Pakistan and Afghanistan have welcomed the resumption of bilateral trade between the two brotherly neighbouring countries after a hiatus of almost nine days.

In a joint press statement issued here on Friday, Director Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi and Co-Chairman PAJCCI, Khan Jan Alkozai highly hailed the re-opening of trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

It merits to mention here that the Torkhem border was closed on 6th September in the wake of a dispute over construction near the border that also led to cross-firing between the two forces. Later, the Pakistani authorities completely closed the border for all kinds of crossings.

The nine-day impasse caused the lining up of thousands of goods-laden trucks on both sides of the divide, destroying perishable goods like fresh fruits, vegetables, poultry, meat, juices etc.

On Friday (September 15) morning after a successful round of dialogue between the Pakistani and Afghan authorities, the Torkham Border was reopened for passage of all kinds of traffic.

"It's good news for the business community that the border has been opened and trade resumed between the two countries," observed both Zia Sarhadi and Khan Jan Alkozai.

The trade route between Pakistan and Afghanistan is centuries old and will keep on going for an indefinite period, benefitting hundreds of thousands of people in both countries, they observed.

The PAJCCI office bearers stressed the need that trade should not be stopped in the wake of any dispute between the two countries.

Zia Sarhadi said the recent closure of the border has inflicted a loss of around three million US Dollars on businessmen of both countries due to the rotting of perishable goods.

The businessmen from Pakistan and Afghanistan were of the opinion that the promotion of commercial activities is a serious need of both countries and will promote trade at the regional level, creating livelihood for a large number of people.

They also urged the quarters concerned to intensify checking procedures instead of stopping trade over reports of misuse of transit trade facilities.

The business community, they continued, is preparing for full cooperation with concerned departments in both Pakistan and Afghanistan for proper security checking and curbing of smuggling.

Continuation of trade from Torkhem will allow Pakistan to expand the reach of its goods to markets of Central Asian Republics and even to some European countries.

Similarly, they went on to say, that the recent initiative of allowing passage of Afghanistan-bound China shipment through Torkhem under the UN's Transports Internationaux Routiers (TIR) Convention is a new opening and will bring a lot of business for both Pakistan and Afghanistan.

PAJCCI office bearers expressed the hope that thousands of stranded trucks at Torkhem borders will reach to their destinations within three to four days after the resumption of trade.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan United Nations Business China Traffic Chamber Zia-ul-Haq September Border Market Commerce All From Industry Asia Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah&#039;s Department of Agriculture and Lives ..

Sharjah&#039;s Department of Agriculture and Livestock launches 2nd phase of dev ..

11 minutes ago
 Supreme Court (SC) terminates NAB amendments; rest ..

Supreme Court (SC) terminates NAB amendments; restores all cases

4 minutes ago
 SCCI chief calls for simplification of tax system

SCCI chief calls for simplification of tax system

4 minutes ago
 Faisalabad division to be made smoke free: commiss ..

Faisalabad division to be made smoke free: commissioner

4 minutes ago
 UAE and China’s Hainan Province sign multiple de ..

UAE and China’s Hainan Province sign multiple deals to boost cooperation in pr ..

26 minutes ago
 Bilawal urges ECP to swiftly announce election dat ..

Bilawal urges ECP to swiftly announce election date amid economic concerns

34 minutes ago
NYU Abu Dhabi Arts Centre publishes commemorative ..

NYU Abu Dhabi Arts Centre publishes commemorative book celebrating its early yea ..

41 minutes ago
 IGCF 2023 concludes its activities; highlights sol ..

IGCF 2023 concludes its activities; highlights solutions to tackling resources a ..

41 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler issues decree on administrative fines fo ..

UAQ Ruler issues decree on administrative fines for maritime violations

41 minutes ago
 FBISE partners with Hong Kong Exam Assessment Auth ..

FBISE partners with Hong Kong Exam Assessment Authority to expand education scop ..

39 minutes ago
 Minister of Economy meets officials, investors fro ..

Minister of Economy meets officials, investors from China, Hong Kong

56 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets with Secretary-General of Shang ..

Saqr Ghobash meets with Secretary-General of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan