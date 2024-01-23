Open Menu

Torkham Border Reopens For Trade After Successful Pak-Afghan Talks

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 23, 2024 | 06:24 PM

The latest reports say that Afghan drivers have been  granted an extension until March 31 for travel documents.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 23rd, 2024) Following the successful conclusion of Pakistan-Afghanistan talks, the Torkham border has been reopened for trade activities after a 10-day closure.

Afghan drivers were granted an extension until March 31 for travel documents.

Starting from April 1, cargo vehicles without travel documents will be prohibited from entering Pakistan.

With the reopening of the border crossing, the first cargo vehicle from Afghanistan has entered Pakistan. It is crucial to highlight that during the border closure, thousands of vehicles laden with fruits and vegetables remained stranded, leading to spoilage of perishable goods.

It is noteworthy that the Torkham border had been closed as part of the measures to enforce passport and visa requirements for truck drivers.

