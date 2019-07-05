UrduPoint.com
Torkham Border To Be Functional Round The Clock From 1st Aug: Official

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 04:49 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Pak-Afghan border, Torkham, to be functional round the clock from 1st August while gates would be opened on borders at Mohmand and Chitral from August 7, said spokesman of FBR.

Talking to media here Friday, the spokesman of Pakistan Federal board of Revenue (FBR) said that KP FBR office has been informed in this regard, accordingly.

In light of federal government directions, Pak-Afghan border (Torkham) would be functional from 1st August round the clock adding he said additional staff has been deputed at the site.

He said the deputation of more staff of Customs and KP Police and concerned law enforcement departments is underway at Torkham Border.

Similarly, he said gates of Pak-Afghan borders located at Mohmand, Chitral and adjoining areas would also be opened from August 7 and suggestions for deputation of staff have been sent to concerned department.

