Torkham Gate Closed After 2 Mortars Fired From Afghanistan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 02:48 PM

Torkham gate, the crossing point at the border of Pakistan and Afghanistan, was closed after two mortars were fired from the Afghanistan side

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Torkham gate, the crossing point at the border of Pakistan and Afghanistan, was closed after two mortars were fired from the Afghanistan side.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said the gate was closed for security purpose and was likely to be opened later on.

She said the matter was being coordinated with the Afghan authorities.

There were no reports of any casualty following the incident.

