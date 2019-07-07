Torment continues on Muslim youth in India

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Another bizarre incident was witnessed in India pertaining to escalating hate against Mslims where few hindu extremists forced Muslim youngsters to chant slogans of hindu religion and subjected them to cruelty when they resisted.

The incident took place in Assam where four men reached a medical store and brutally battered Raqeebullah, a Muslim youth, a private news channel reported.

Later, these men headed to another medical store and forced two by-standing Muslim boys to chant slogans of Hinduism.