UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Torment Continues On Muslim Youth In India

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 11:50 AM

Torment continues on Muslim youth in India

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Another bizarre incident was witnessed in India pertaining to escalating hate against Mslims where few hindu extremists forced Muslim youngsters to chant slogans of hindu religion and subjected them to cruelty when they resisted.

The incident took place in Assam where four men reached a medical store and brutally battered Raqeebullah, a Muslim youth, a private news channel reported.

Later, these men headed to another medical store and forced two by-standing Muslim boys to chant slogans of Hinduism.

Related Topics

India Muslim

Recent Stories

Dozens of PML-N workers arrested ahead of Mandi Ba ..

8 minutes ago

Singer Ali Noor is recovering

38 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 7, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Coalition Air Forces intercept, down drone launche ..

11 hours ago

US welcomes Sudan deal as &#039;important step for ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.