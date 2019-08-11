UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Toronto Echoes With Anti-India, Pro-Kashmir Rally

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 12:50 PM

Toronto echoes with anti-India, pro-Kashmir rally

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :Hundreds of people from all walks of life and communities held a protest rally at Young and Dundas Square Toronto under the auspices of Kashmir Global Council.

Apart from them, people from Sikh, local Canadians and Hindu communities also participated, said a statement received here Sunday.

The speakers highlighted the plight of the Kashmiris, their sufferings and Indian inhuman treatment and the unilateral scraping of the article 370 by India.

They criticised the complete silence of the Canadian Government and politicians over Indian aggression against humanity.

Next rally in Toronto is planned on August 18, outside City Hall Toronto where Indian would be celebrating their Independence Day.

Related Topics

India Protest Young Toronto Independence August Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders receive Eid greetings from Arab, Islam ..

51 minutes ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah performs Eid prayer at Gra ..

1 hour ago

Crown Prince of Sharjah performs Eid prayer at Al ..

1 hour ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain performs Eid Al Adha praye ..

1 hour ago

Ruler of Ajman performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Shei ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.