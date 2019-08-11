Toronto echoes with anti-India, pro-Kashmir rally

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :Hundreds of people from all walks of life and communities held a protest rally at Young and Dundas Square Toronto under the auspices of Kashmir Global Council.

Apart from them, people from Sikh, local Canadians and Hindu communities also participated, said a statement received here Sunday.

The speakers highlighted the plight of the Kashmiris, their sufferings and Indian inhuman treatment and the unilateral scraping of the article 370 by India.

They criticised the complete silence of the Canadian Government and politicians over Indian aggression against humanity.

Next rally in Toronto is planned on August 18, outside City Hall Toronto where Indian would be celebrating their Independence Day.