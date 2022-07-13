Torrential downpour swamps Swan Garden

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Torrential rains that lashed Federal capital not only inundated several low-lying areas of Swan Garden Housing Society but also houses and shops causing severe damage to properties.

The overflowed nullahs, rivulets passing through the housing society played havoc with the residents. The water accumulated in basements was being flashed out with the help of heavy water pumps.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon rushed to Swan Housing Society and started rescue operation. Assistant Commissioner Rural Management and rescue teams also joined the rescue operation.

Luckily, water has started receding making rescue operation comparatively easy. Swan Housing Society was directed to buy own de-watering pumps, life jackets and necessary machinery to meet any emergency. Deputy Registrar Cooperative Housing Societies was directed to conduct audit of housing societies' machinery.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Rural Zukhruf Fida Malik visited Ghouri Town and reviewed the water flow situation of nullahs and rivulets. Water was accumulated in some low lying streets. AC directed to immediately drain out water from the inundated streets with the help of heavy motors.