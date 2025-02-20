Torrential rain and heavy snowfall break drought but paralyze life in Hazara Division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Heavy rain and snowfall have brought much-needed relief to the Hazara division by ending a prolonged drought. However, the intense weather has also caused significant disruptions across the region.

According to the details, heavy rain and snowfall started last night which blocked roads and flash floods triggered landslides in several areas, leading to transportation difficulties and posing risks to local communities. Authorities are actively working to clear the roads and ensure the safety of residents. People are urged to exercise caution while traveling and stay updated on weather forecasts and road conditions.

Since last night, continuous snowfall in Galyat had blocked multiple roads, causing inconvenience to both locals and tourists. However, the roads have now been cleared by the joint efforts of Galyat Development Authority (GDA) staff, Abbottabad Traffic Police, and other relevant departments. Despite the clearance, light snowfall continues in the region.

Abbottabad Traffic Police, along with other departmental teams, are stationed at various points to assist travelers and ensure safety.

Tourists and locals planning to visit Galyat were advised to take safety precautions and consider the weather conditions while traveling. In light of ongoing snowfall in the hilly areas of Abbottabad and light rain in urban areas, District Emergency Officer Muhammad Arif Khattak has issued safety guidelines to ensure safe travel.

He urged travelers to ensure their vehicles are mechanically fit, including tires, engine, and lights, before traveling in hilly areas. He also advised people to travel according to the weather conditions and avoid unnecessary travel during severe weather. Caution was advised in landslide-prone areas, and motorists were warned not to park their vehicles in such zones.

Travelers were also asked to maintain safe speeds during rain or snowfall and strictly follow speed limits. Tourists were advised to carry extra food supplies and warm clothing due to harsh weather conditions. They were also instructed to avoid overtaking and random parking in hilly areas. When using a heater in the vehicle, travelers should keep windows slightly open for ventilation to prevent breathing issues. It is also recommended to carry tire chains while traveling to Galyat.

Rescue 1122 personnel are stationed at key points, including Chariyan, Nathia Gali, and Kala Bagh, to assist travelers.

Tourists and locals are requested to cooperate with the rescue teams. For help or guidance, people can contact Rescue 1122's toll-free helpline at 1122 or 09929310560.

Authorities have urged people to stay safe and travel responsibly in light of the current weather conditions.