Torrential Rain in Pakistani City of Karachi Leaves at Least 9 Dead - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) Heavy rains in the Pakistani city of Karachi have been responsible for the deaths of at least nine people, the country's Geo news broadcaster reports on Tuesday.

The torrential downpours that began on Monday caused the roof of a building in the Ibrahim Hyderi area to collapse, killing three people. A three-year-old child also died when a wall in another building fell, the broadcaster stated.

The broadcaster cited a leading official at the Pakistan Meteorological Department who said that the heavy rains were accompanied by lightning and winds of up to 34 miles per hour, which had caused widespread damage.

Some of the other victims are two people, including a child, who died after being electrocuted, as the heavy rains and winds brought down power lines, the broadcaster reported.

A person was also electrocuted to death at his home in Kaemari, an individual died in Ibrahim Hyderi after a transformer collapsed, and a woman died in Liaquatabad due to a roof collapse, according to the broadcaster.

An official from K-Electric, Karachi's power supply company, warned citizens of further damage and urged them to stay away from power lines during the torrential downpours, the broadcaster said.

At least 17 people died in Karachi in July 2019 after torrential downpours left large parts of the city underwater.