UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Torrential Rain In Pakistani City Of Karachi Leaves At Least 9 Dead - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 04:55 PM

Torrential Rain in Pakistani City of Karachi Leaves at Least 9 Dead - Reports

Heavy rains in the Pakistani city of Karachi have been responsible for the deaths of at least nine people, the country's Geo News broadcaster reports on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) Heavy rains in the Pakistani city of Karachi have been responsible for the deaths of at least nine people, the country's Geo news broadcaster reports on Tuesday.

The torrential downpours that began on Monday caused the roof of a building in the Ibrahim Hyderi area to collapse, killing three people. A three-year-old child also died when a wall in another building fell, the broadcaster stated.

The broadcaster cited a leading official at the Pakistan Meteorological Department who said that the heavy rains were accompanied by lightning and winds of up to 34 miles per hour, which had caused widespread damage.

Some of the other victims are two people, including a child, who died after being electrocuted, as the heavy rains and winds brought down power lines, the broadcaster reported.

A person was also electrocuted to death at his home in Kaemari, an individual died in Ibrahim Hyderi after a transformer collapsed, and a woman died in Liaquatabad due to a roof collapse, according to the broadcaster.

An official from K-Electric, Karachi's power supply company, warned citizens of further damage and urged them to stay away from power lines during the torrential downpours, the broadcaster said.

At least 17 people died in Karachi in July 2019 after torrential downpours left large parts of the city underwater.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Company Died July Women 2019 From Rains

Recent Stories

JIT report on Uzair Baloch incomplete, says Ali Za ..

16 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Exports Office, Dubai Exports to host Di ..

31 minutes ago

Lootah names new COO, CFO; marks seamless transiti ..

54 minutes ago

Dubai Sports World Marks Official Opening At Dubai ..

59 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif asks NA Speaker to form parliamenta ..

1 hour ago

Pakistani Reconnaissance Plane Crashes in Eastern ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.