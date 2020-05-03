Torrential rain lashes city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Torrential rain followed by thunderstorm and hailstorm lashed the city and its suburban villages during the past 24 hours which turned the weather pleasant.

The marble-sized hails damaged the standing wheat crop and wheat lying in the threshing floors in different villages causing loss to wheat growers.

While, the sanitation situation in the city was further deteriorateddue to heavy rains. Low lying localities in the city were convertedinto ponds mainly due to faulty sewerage system.