Torrential rain paralyzes life in upper Swat, Shangla

MINGORA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) The torrential rains in upper Swat and nearby Shangla district have paralyzed routine life, forcing tourists and local residents to remain in their hotels and homes.

Besides Kalam and Malam Jabba, the torrential rains also affected routine life at Bahrain, Madain, Gabin Jabba, Miandam, Matiltan, Utror, Gabral, Matiltan, Mahodand, Loye Sar where tourists preferred to stay at hotels after the heavy downpour that lashed the entire Swat and Shangla districts since last two days.

Flash floods in water streams and canals inundated low laying areas, forcing people to pump out water in self help basis.

The heavy torrential rains also affected standing wheat crop and orchards gardens in upper Swat where farmers demanded of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for compensation.

Reports of landslides at links roads connecting Kalam-Mingora Road were also reported which disrupted traffic flow.