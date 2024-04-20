Torrential Rain Paralyzes Life In Upper Swat, Shangla
Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2024 | 09:10 AM
MINGORA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) The torrential rains in upper Swat and nearby Shangla district have paralyzed routine life, forcing tourists and local residents to remain in their hotels and homes.
Besides Kalam and Malam Jabba, the torrential rains also affected routine life at Bahrain, Madain, Gabin Jabba, Miandam, Matiltan, Utror, Gabral, Matiltan, Mahodand, Loye Sar where tourists preferred to stay at hotels after the heavy downpour that lashed the entire Swat and Shangla districts since last two days.
Flash floods in water streams and canals inundated low laying areas, forcing people to pump out water in self help basis.
The heavy torrential rains also affected standing wheat crop and orchards gardens in upper Swat where farmers demanded of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for compensation.
Reports of landslides at links roads connecting Kalam-Mingora Road were also reported which disrupted traffic flow.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024
Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update
Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova stuns Sabalenka
Arandu's roads closed due to flooding
Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area
Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nationals: FO
Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update
Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehicle
Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike riders
Turkey's Freedom Flotilla ready to set sail for Gaza
French teen dies from heart failure after knife attack near school
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NHA restores most roads across the country after heavy rains8 hours ago
-
Three bike lifter gang held, five stolen motorbikes recovered8 hours ago
-
Arandu's roads closed due to flooding10 hours ago
-
Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area10 hours ago
-
Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nationals: FO10 hours ago
-
Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehicle10 hours ago
-
Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike riders10 hours ago
-
UAF celebrates Int'l Chinese Language Day10 hours ago
-
Flooding on Chitral-Peshawar Highway strands travelers11 hours ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto demands govt to hold tripartite dialogue to curb terrorism11 hours ago
-
Punjab ombudsman facilitates over 1.36 crore payment to victims11 hours ago
-
Leghari seeks KP Govt’s cooperation in anti-power theft campaign11 hours ago