Torrential rainfall in Lahore claims six lives

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 5th, 2023) Lahore, a major city in Pakistan, experienced devastating flooding as heavy rain broke a 30-year record. Within a mere 10 hours, the city received an unprecedented downpour of over 290mm, resulting in the tragic loss of at least six lives, as reported by local authorities.

The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) recently released data revealing that certain areas in Lahore were hit by more than 200 millimeters of rainfall during the same 10-hour period. Lakshmi Chowk recorded the highest rainfall with 291mm, followed closely by Nishter Town with 277mm and Qurtaba Chowk with 270mm.

Numerous other regions were severely affected by the relentless downpour, including Gulshan-e-Ravi with 268mm, Pani Wala Talab with 268mm, Johar Town with 260mm, Tajpura with 249mm, Farrukhabad with 237mm, Iqbal Town with 232mm, Mughalpura with 215mm, the Wasa head office in Gulberg with 208mm, Chowk Nakhuda with 205mm, Upper Mall with 192mm, Samanabad with 178mm, Jail Road with 145mm, and the Airport with 127mm of rainfall.

Mohsin Naqvi, the Chief Minister of Punjab, acknowledged the unprecedented rainfall, which led to urban flooding and significant damage, including loss of life. Naqvi addressed the media, confirming that the fatalities resulted from incidents such as electrocutions and roof collapses in various parts of the city. Naqvi expressed concern on Twitter, mentioning that the overflowing canal had exacerbated the urban flooding on Lahore's streets.

Prompt action was taken by the provincial cabinet and the entire administration to alleviate the impact of the rain and ensure effective drainage. Chief Minister Naqvi personally supervised relief efforts and remained in constant communication with the administration throughout the ongoing operations.

Moreover, the heavy rainfall disrupted the electricity supply in several areas of Lahore, with more than 200 feeders of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) tripping, causing power outages and leaving parts of the city in darkness.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, has instructed the Punjab Chief Minister to mobilize rescue teams immediately to address the situation resulting from the heavy rains. Emphasizing the importance of coordination among the district administration, Rescue 1122, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), and other relevant departments, the Prime Minister urged the implementation of all necessary measures to safeguard lives and protect property.

Shehbaz Sharif assured the Punjab government that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Federal departments would extend full support if required. The Prime Minister stressed the importance of alerting the public, implementing alternative traffic arrangements, and ensuring efficient water drainage. Additionally, he called for preemptive protective measures in other parts of the country during the monsoon season, highlighting the need for assistance from the NDMA, PDMA, and provincial and district administrations in these preparations.

As a response to a power cable breakage in Lahore, the Prime Minister ordered an inquiry to determine responsibility, particularly if negligence is found on the part of the Lahore Electric Supply Company. The Prime Minister's office expects to receive regular updates regarding all arrangements and developments pertaining to the situation in Lahore.