Torrential Rains: 4 Die , Several Injured, Roofs Of Houses Cave In

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 12:13 PM

As many as 4 persons have died and 15 sustained injuries after the roof of the houses have collapsed in torrential rains in Sukkar and Multan

RAJAN PUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th January, 2020) As many as 4 persons have died and 15 sustained injuries after the roof of the houses have collapsed in torrential rains in Sukkar and Multan.In the area of Daja at Rajan Pur city roof of a home caved in due to heavy rain and 8 members of a family were buried under wreckage.

Later rescue teams retrieved bodies of 3 persons and pulled out 5 injured persons.

A 4-year old minor girl is also reported to have died being buried alive in debris while 6 others were injured when roof of a home caved in due to heavy downpour in the area of New Pind.The rescue teams pulled out 7 injured persons in precarious condition and shifted them to hospital.

One 4 years old minor girl succumbed to injuries in hospital.4 members of a family were also injured after roof of a home collapsed in the area of Mumtaz Abad at Multan. The injured have been shifted to Nishtar Hospital.

