Torrential Rains Cause Severe Flooding In Nullahs And Streams Across AJK
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2024 | 05:50 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) is reeling under the impact of a renewed spell of torrential seasonal rainfall, which has flooded nullahs, streams, and rivers across the region, including the Mirpur division.
The downpour, which began on Friday night, has brought widespread disruptions, with reports of land sliding, power outages, and communication disruptions.
The AJK State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has issued a fresh warning, urging people living near water bodies to exercise caution and avoid visiting flooded areas.
The monsoon rains have also hit other parts of AJK, including Muzaffarabad and the Neelam and Leepa valleys.
In Mirpur, the rains have caused partial damage to property, including in the New City and adjoining slums, with reports of cracks in residential buildings and road erosion. The Mirpur-Kotli Highway and city streets have been inundated, disrupting vehicular traffic.
The Met Office has predicted continued heavy rainfall in the region for the next four to five days, leaving the laborers and kiln owners among the most affected communities.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule
Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan
Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home
Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series
First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight
Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024
Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG
CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate body on S&T deliberates on PHA (Amendment) Bill, 2023'9 minutes ago
-
Two illegal housing colonies sealed9 minutes ago
-
Maritime Minister for getting benefit from potential of ports to stabilize economy10 minutes ago
-
Bilawal highlights enduring relevance of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai’s teachings19 minutes ago
-
SNGPL cuts off another 34 meters on gas theft20 minutes ago
-
Minister for public-private partnership to improve education’s quality39 minutes ago
-
FGRF starts countrywide plantation campaign39 minutes ago
-
Gilani expresses grief over losses due to rains, floods39 minutes ago
-
Two held; drugs, arms recovered in DI Khan39 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti awards heroic driver for rescuing family trapped in flood39 minutes ago
-
Deputy Chairman Senate expresses grief over losses due to rains, floods39 minutes ago
-
DPO holds Khuli-Katcheri; issues directive on complaints39 minutes ago