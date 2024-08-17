Open Menu

Torrential Rains Cause Severe Flooding In Nullahs And Streams Across AJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2024 | 05:50 PM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) is reeling under the impact of a renewed spell of torrential seasonal rainfall, which has flooded nullahs, streams, and rivers across the region, including the Mirpur division.

The downpour, which began on Friday night, has brought widespread disruptions, with reports of land sliding, power outages, and communication disruptions.

The AJK State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has issued a fresh warning, urging people living near water bodies to exercise caution and avoid visiting flooded areas.

The monsoon rains have also hit other parts of AJK, including Muzaffarabad and the Neelam and Leepa valleys.

In Mirpur, the rains have caused partial damage to property, including in the New City and adjoining slums, with reports of cracks in residential buildings and road erosion. The Mirpur-Kotli Highway and city streets have been inundated, disrupting vehicular traffic.

The Met Office has predicted continued heavy rainfall in the region for the next four to five days, leaving the laborers and kiln owners among the most affected communities.

