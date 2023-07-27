Torrential rains cause widespread devastation in city

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :The city of Abbottabad, including the main Mansehra road, Ayub Medical Complex, Bilal Town, Hassan Town faced severe devastation as continuous torrential rains and wreaked havoc across the entire region.

The heavy rain impact extended to surrounding villages, with Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) being hit hard as floodwaters entered its premises. The situation became even more critical for patients on ventilators in the Neurosurgery ward and were shifted to the COVID ICU to provide them the required medical care without any disruptions.

According to a spokesperson from the hospital, the Neurosurgery ward was the most affected area due to the heavy rains, as a precautionary measure, all patients from the ward were shifted to other wards to ensure their safety and well-being.

During the rescue operations, Chairman BOG Mushtaq Jadoon and Hospital Director Dr Ashfaq Ahmed were actively engaged and communicated with relevant administrative officers and provided necessary instructions to handle the crisis effectively.

Deputy Director Dr Junaid Sarwar supervised the rescue operation to ensure a swift response and minimize the damage caused by the floods.

He expressed his gratitude to the dedicated staff for their diligent efforts in safely relocating the patients to secure areas.

The impact of the torrential rains extended beyond the hospital premises, as roads in Jhangi, Supply Bazar, Jub bridge and PMA Road experienced a severe flood, leading to traffic congestion and difficulties for commuters.

Rescue 1122 disaster team promptly responded to the crisis in Abbottabad and engaged in relief operations to aid the affected residents and mitigate further damage. The torrential rains and flooding led to numerous houses being submerged, posing significant challenges for the rescue teams in accessing affected areas.

The rescue teams successfully evacuated and transferred more than 15 persons to secure locations in various parts of the city, ensuring their safety during the disaster.

As the city grapples with the aftermath of the torrential rains, rescue efforts remain ongoing to restore normalcy and provide essential support to those affected by the natural disaster.