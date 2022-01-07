UrduPoint.com

Torrential Rains Caused Severe Damage In Gwadar: Commissioner Makran Division

Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2022 | 09:37 PM

Torrential rains caused severe damage in Gwadar: Commissioner Makran division

Commissioner Makran Division Shabir Ahmed Mengal on Friday said, torrential rains have caused severe damage in Gwadar District of Makran Division and most areas of Ketch District, Gwadar City, Santsar, Pasni and Ketch's Kesab Tehsil Bilangor and people's houses have been flooded

He expressed these views while talking to media persons saying that therefore, the provincial government has declared Bilangur sub-tehsil of Gwadar and Ketch districts as disaster-hit areas.

He said that special directives have been issued to Makran's three deputy commissioners to remain alert for copping any emergency situation and necessary measures would be taken to protect people in the areas.

He said that the DC of Turbat has visited various areas including Dasht today and inspected the relief activities and losses, while relief goods have also arrived from PDMA.

He said that the district government had not shortage of relief goods for the affected areas which would bring for more relief items on demand of the areas.

He said that relief activities were being continued under supervision of the district administration, PDMA, levies, police, Pakistan Army, FC, tehsil administration, navy and all The flood affected Makran division.

He said that the vacations of district officers have also been canceled in this regard.

He also urged the people of Makran including Ketch, Gwadar would not stay near the weak pond of water, dams and rivers and move to safer place. In case of any emergency, immediately inform the management of your area so that rescue and relief activities can be delivered to them on time, he noted.

