Torrential rains claim a human life after kacha house caved in following land sliding in AJK village

MIRPUR ( AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 27th Aug, 2025)

Torrential devastating rains mid last night have claimed a human life after a house caved in following land sliding in Village,Surat in semi-hilly Mirpur district, the authorities said on Wednesday.

"Ill-fated Ahmed Hussain, son of Marwat Hussain lost his life while he was sleeping after roof top of his house collapsed due to land sliding caused by devastating rainfall", Mirpur-AJK Tehsildar, Imran Yousaf Chaudhry told media Persons here .

''The tregic mishap occured due to the heavy rains that fallen mid last night of August 26 and 27, leaving the house located along a river in Morra Surat village, Sonkia, Tehsil Mirpur, slid following the landslide of the adjoining hill", the sub Divisional administration officer said.

The deceased left behind a widow, a son and two daughters in his survivors.

