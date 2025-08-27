Open Menu

Torrential Rains Claim A Human Life After Kacha House Caved In Following Land Sliding In AJK Village

Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Torrential rains claim a human life after kacha house caved in following land sliding in AJK village

MIRPUR ( AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 27th Aug, 2025) Altaf Hamid Rao.

Torrential devastating rains mid last night have claimed a human life after a house caved in following land sliding in Village,Surat in semi-hilly Mirpur district, the authorities said on Wednesday.

"Ill-fated Ahmed Hussain, son of Marwat Hussain lost his life while he was sleeping after roof top of his house collapsed due to land sliding caused by devastating rainfall", Mirpur-AJK Tehsildar, Imran Yousaf Chaudhry told media Persons here .

''The tregic mishap occured due to the heavy rains that fallen mid last night of August 26 and 27, leaving the house located along a river in Morra Surat village, Sonkia, Tehsil Mirpur, slid following the landslide of the adjoining hill", the sub Divisional administration officer said.

The deceased left behind a widow, a son and two daughters in his survivors.

APP/ ahr/348

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

2 days ago
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 days ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

3 days ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan