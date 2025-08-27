- Home
Torrential rains claim a human life after kacha house caved in following land sliding in AJK village
Torrential Rains Claim A Human Life After Kacha House Caved In Following Land Sliding In AJK Village
Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2025 | 04:30 PM
MIRPUR ( AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 27th Aug, 2025) Altaf Hamid Rao.
Torrential devastating rains mid last night have claimed a human life after a house caved in following land sliding in Village,Surat in semi-hilly Mirpur district, the authorities said on Wednesday.
"Ill-fated Ahmed Hussain, son of Marwat Hussain lost his life while he was sleeping after roof top of his house collapsed due to land sliding caused by devastating rainfall", Mirpur-AJK Tehsildar, Imran Yousaf Chaudhry told media Persons here .
''The tregic mishap occured due to the heavy rains that fallen mid last night of August 26 and 27, leaving the house located along a river in Morra Surat village, Sonkia, Tehsil Mirpur, slid following the landslide of the adjoining hill", the sub Divisional administration officer said.
The deceased left behind a widow, a son and two daughters in his survivors.
