Torrential Rains Expected In Sindh And Other Parts Of Pakistan From Sep 6–9

Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2025 | 09:50 PM

Torrential rains expected in Sindh and other parts of Pakistan from Sep 6–9

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast torrential rains across Sindh and other parts of the country from September 06-09, warning of possible urban flooding, flash floods, and landslides in vulnerable areas.

According to the Met Office, a low-pressure system currently lies over Madhya Pradesh (India) and is likely to move west-northwestwards, reaching Rajasthan and adjoining parts of Sindh by September 06.

As a result, strong monsoon currents are expected to penetrate Sindh and eastern Punjab from the same date.

Sindh is likely to witness widespread rain-wind/thundershowers with heavy to very heavy falls in Tharparkar (Mithi, Islamkot, Nagarparkar, Chachro, Dhali, Diplo, Kaloi), Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Hyderabad, Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Jamshoro, Dadu, Kashmore, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur and Ghotki from September 06 (evening/night) to September 09, with occasional gaps.

Punjab and Islamabad are expected to receive rain-wind/thundershowers with isolated heavy falls in Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Okara, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, Vehari, Khanewal, Multan, Lodhran, Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan, Rajanpur, Kot Addu and Dera Ghazi Khan from September 6 (evening/night) to September 8.

Sporadic rainfall is also expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad and Wazirabad during the forecast period.

Balochistan will experience rain-wind/thundershowers with isolated heavy falls in Barkhan, Musakhel, Loralai, Sibbi, Zhob, Naseerabad, Bolan, Dera Bugti, Kohlu, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Pasni, Ormara and Gwadar from September 07 to 09 with occasional gaps.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa districts including Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Swabi, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat and Kurram are also expected to receive rainfall during September 07–09, while Kashmir will see rain-wind/thundershowers with isolated heavy falls in Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur from September 06 (evening) to September 08, with occasional gaps.

The PMD has warned of urban flooding in low-lying areas of Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tharparkar, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Hyderabad and Karachi from September 07 to 09.

More rains in flood-affected areas of Punjab may exacerbate the situation during the forecast period. Flash flooding in hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and adjoining eastern and southern parts of Balochistan is also feared.

Landslides may disrupt traffic in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat and Kashmir.

The Met Office cautioned that heavy falls, windstorms, and lightning could damage weak structures like roofs and walls of kacha houses, electric poles, billboards, vehicles, and solar panels.

Public, travelers, and tourists have been advised to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary exposure to vulnerable areas, and stay updated on the latest weather advisories.

The concerned authorities have been directed to remain on high alert and take precautionary measures to minimize risks during the forecast period.

