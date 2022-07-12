Torrential rains expected in Sindh, Balochistan, South Punjab this week: PMD

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has advised the concerned authorities to take precautionary measures in wake of torrential rains in Sindh, Balochistan and South Punjab this week.

The vigorous monsoon activity will be the result of continuous penetration of monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal in upper and central parts of the country as well as another strong monsoon low pressure area (LPA) approaching Sindh on July 14 (Thursday).

Under the influence of this weather system, more widespread intermittent heavy to very heavy rain-wind/thundershowers are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Mithi, Jamshoro, Nosheroferoze, Larkana,Jacobabad, Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Qambar Shahdadkot, Kashmore, Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Bolan, Kohlu, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Awaran, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Jhal Magsi, Dera Bugti, Sibbi, Panjgur, Turbat and Pasni from July 14-17.

More intermittent rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavy falls are expected in Islamabad, Kashmir, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sahiwal, Okara, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahimyar Khan and Khanpur from July 13-15 with occasional gaps.

About the impact of the rain, the met office conveyed that torrential rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas, Dadu, Umer Kot, Jacobabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Awaran, Panjgur and Turbat from July 14-17 while in Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Faisalabad, Lahore and Gujranwala on July 13 and July 14.

Flash flooding is also expected in local Nullahs of Kirthar range, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Barkhan, Naseerabad, Kohlu, Zhob, Sibbi and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan from July 14-16 while in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir and Kashmir on July 13 and July 14.

Rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore and Skardu during the forecast period.

Travelers and tourists are advised to remain cautious during the forecast period.

All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and to take necessary precautionary measures during the forecast period.