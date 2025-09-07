Torrential rains flood AJK, disrupting daily life

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) The 10th spell of heavy rainfall has brought Azad Jammu and Kashmir to a standstill, with seasonal nullahs and streams overflowing in several parts of the region.

According to the details, AJK State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) had predicted this spell of torrential rains, and authorities are working tirelessly to mitigate the impact.

The rains have caused widespread damage, with reports of uprooted trees, hoardings, and electricity poles in various areas. The low-lying Mirpur-Kotli Highway and city streets were inundated with rainwater, badly disturbing vehicular traffic for several hours. Rainwater also entered roadside buildings in thickly populated areas, including Sangoat and other sectors near the Mangla lake.Landslides have been reported in various sectors of the New City in Mirpur, housing Mangla dam affectees, causing cracks in residential buildings and disturbing road traffic.

The AJK State Disaster Management Authority has warned people dwelling close to seasonal nullahs and streams to refrain from visiting flooded areas, emphasizing that the main spell of torrential rains has just begun in various parts of the state. Authorities are urging residents to exercise caution and follow safety guidelines to avoid accidents.

The AJK administration is actively engaged in relief efforts, with teams working to clear roads, restore electricity, and provide assistance to affected communities. However, the situation remains volatile, and authorities are monitoring the situation closely to respond to any emerging challenge.

