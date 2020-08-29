Torrential rains, floods claim 13 lives in AJK

At least 13 people, including 07 children and 02 women, were killed and 46 residential buildings caved in as a result of the current torrential monsoon rains and floods in various parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) : Aug 29 (APP):At least 13 people, including 07 children and 02 women, were killed and 46 residential buildings caved in as a result of the current torrential monsoon rains and floods in various parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Secretary State Disaster Management Authority (SdMA), AJK Raja Amjad Pervez Ali Khan said the authority has devised an integrated plan to deal with any eventuality during the recent torrential intermittent rains.

Elaborating break-up of loss of human and infrastructure losses during rains, he said two persons died in Muzaffarabad district, three in Sudhanoti, one in Kotli, five in Mirpur district and three in Bhimbher district � besides damaging of at least 55 buildings including 50 residential houses and six cattle sheds, besides partial damaging of twp school buildings � mostly in the top mountainous Sudhanoti district of the state, he told APP.

"17 buildings were fully 40 damaged partially", Khan said quoting the official reports.

He said dead were identified as Ahsen Ehsan s/o Muhammad Ehsan (12), Qurat ul Ain d/o Muhammad Ehsan (6) and Aisha Bi Bi d/o Muhammad Ehsan (7), belonging to the same family in Bhimbher district Those killed in Sudhanoti district were idenfied as Afzala d/o Mazhar Iqbal (25), Minhaz Begam w/o Shah Mir (27)and Moin s/o Ali Asghar (7). Two of them were electrocuted while one was drowned.

Two from Muzaffarabad district were identified as Fanan s/o Bashir (3) and Konain d/o Shafique while who died in Kotli were identified as Nabiha BB d/ o Siraj (10) and Muhammad Irfan s/o Muhammad Zaman, he said.

Referring to the flood situation in Jhelum river, he said people were priority informed, as immediately precautionary measures, that due to possible convergence of Southeasterly from Bay of Bengal and Southwesterly from Arabian Asea over the upper catchments of River Jhelum, it was very likely that Category-1 flood situation might arise in Jhelum river at the upstream Mangla during last three days from August 26 to 28.

The secretary said all concerned were cautioned to remain high alert to avert lossed.

He further said all subordinate District Disaster Management Authorities across AJK have been directed to remain alert and vigilant to coordinate with other departments including National Highway Authority, (NHA), Frontier Works Organization (FWO) and Communication & Works (C & W) Departments to combat the situation impending to be caused in case of any eventuality.

He further said both north and south winds of the State Communication and Works Department, besides all the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners have also been directed to apprise the tourists about the weather forecast, time to time, to discourage unnecessary journey to the hilly tourists resorts during monsoo.

Khan said other concerned stare functions have also been advised to inform the stakeholders in the light of the fresh weather forecast.

"In case of any eventuality, the SDMA shall have to be apprised, by the concerned institutions, and at least twice a day updates were immediately be conveyed to AJK Prime Minister and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)", he said.

"Moreover, all the concerned stake holders especially all the divisional and district administrations have been directed to immediately report, in detail, to central office of the SDMA in the State's metropolis in case of loss of life and property/infrastructure", he concluded.