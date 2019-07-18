Torrential rains lash upper parts of KP

The heavy torrential rains on Thursday morning lashed upper parts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa, turning the weather pleasant

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :The heavy torrential rains on Thursday morning lashed upper parts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa, turning the weather pleasant.

According to Met Office, maximum rain was received in different parts as: Balakot, Manshera 23 millimeters followed by Charat Nowshera 22 millimeters and Parachinar five millimeters. Peshawar, Khyber, Malakand and Hazara also received rain on wee hours of Thursday.

The rain was caused by seasonal low lied over western Balochistan and moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper and central parts of the country.

During next 12 hours, widespread rain with thundershower and windstorm with isolated heavy falls is expected in Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat and Bannu divisions.

Rain is also expected at scattered places in Malakand, Mardan and D I Khan division during the said period.

Similarly, during next 24 hours, rain with thundershower and windstorm with isolated heavy falls is expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat and Bannu division.

The rain continued lashing parts of Upper KP including Peshawar during last three days with intermittent intervals, increasing surface of water level in local canals and watercourses and flood waters inundated low laying areas besides affecting maize crops.