Torrential Rains Likely In Sindh, Balochistan During Coming Days

Muhammad Irfan Published July 03, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Torrential rains likely in Sindh, Balochistan during coming days

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :More thundershower rain with isolated heavy falls are expected in Balochistan and Sindh in the coming days while strong monsoon currents are also likely to enter southeastern parts from tomorrow.

Under the influence of this weather system, Rain-thundershower with heavy to very heavy falls is expected in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Tando M. Khan, Tando Allayar, Karachi, Dadu and Jamshoro districts during 2nd to 5th July, 2022, Radio Pakistan Reported.

Rain-thundershower with isolated heavy falls is expected in Shaheed Benazirabad, Noshero Feroz, Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Qambar Shahdadkot, Ghotki and Kashmore districts during the period.

Rain-thundershower with heavy to very heavy falls is expected in Khuzdar, Barkhan, Lasbella, Kohlu, Sibbi, Awaran, Naseerabad, Panjgur from 2nd to 5th July, 2022.

Rain-thunderstorm with few heavy falls is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Dalbandin, Nokkundi, Noshki, Qila Saifullah, Mastung, Kalat and Coastal belt (Gawadar, Pasni & Ormara) during the period.

Possible Impacts: Heavy downpour may cause urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Khuzdar, Ormara, Pasni and Gawadar during the forecast period.

Heavy falls may generate flash flooding in local Nullahs/Rivers of Barkhan, Zhob, Sibbi, Panjgur, Kohlu, Naseerabad, Nagarparkar and Dadu Windstorms may damage loose structures of vulnerable locations in Sindh and Balochistan.

Sea conditions may become Rough/Very Rough during 3rd to 5th July, 2022. Fishermen are advised to take extra care during the period.

Met office informed that monsoon rains have started with the initial spells in parts of Northeast Punjab, Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

