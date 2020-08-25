UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Torrential Rains; Omar Ayub Directs HESCO, SEPCO To Remain Red Alert

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 10:14 PM

Torrential rains; Omar Ayub directs HESCO, SEPCO to remain red alert

Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan on Tuesday directed both Hyderabad and Sukkur Electric Supplies Companies to remain red alert due imposing emergency in various areas of Sindh especially Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Thatta, Badin, Tando Allahyar in wake of torrential rains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan on Tuesday directed both Hyderabad and Sukkur Electric Supplies Companies to remain red alert due imposing emergency in various areas of Sindh especially Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Thatta, Badin, Tando Allahyar in wake of torrential rains.

The minister also directed to ensure restoration of electricity in the affected areas, said a statement issued here.

The heads of both companies were also directed for assigning duties and cancel leaves of all essential staff.

The minister said emergency control rooms were also being set up in in the companies for redressal of complaints.

Omar Ayub also directed K-Electric to restore power supply in Karachi at earliest and take all precautionary measures for safety of the people.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Electricity Alert Hyderabad Sukkur Thatta Badin Tando Allahyar Tando Muhammad Khan All Rains

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Board of Trus ..

46 minutes ago

GCC Secretary General commends Arab Youth Centre I ..

46 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

46 minutes ago

Emirates Transport prepares to transport 265,000 s ..

1 hour ago

Russian Orthodox Church Replaces Patriach's Exarch ..

2 minutes ago

Indian Troops Equipped With Russian MANPADS Deploy ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.