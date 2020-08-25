Torrential rains; Omar Ayub directs HESCO, SEPCO to remain red alert

Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan on Tuesday directed both Hyderabad and Sukkur Electric Supplies Companies to remain red alert due imposing emergency in various areas of Sindh especially Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Thatta, Badin, Tando Allahyar in wake of torrential rains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan on Tuesday directed both Hyderabad and Sukkur Electric Supplies Companies to remain red alert due imposing emergency in various areas of Sindh especially Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Thatta, Badin, Tando Allahyar in wake of torrential rains.

The minister also directed to ensure restoration of electricity in the affected areas, said a statement issued here.

The heads of both companies were also directed for assigning duties and cancel leaves of all essential staff.

The minister said emergency control rooms were also being set up in in the companies for redressal of complaints.

Omar Ayub also directed K-Electric to restore power supply in Karachi at earliest and take all precautionary measures for safety of the people.