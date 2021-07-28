Torrential rains play havoc in various parts of AJK: Landslides at Peer Galli badly disrupted vehicular traffic

Life badly affected in various parts of AJK including this lake district of Mirpur and outskirts as the region lashes cats and dogs rains giving an impetus to the monsoon rains that played havoc since past 48 hours

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) : Life badly affected in various parts of AJK including this lake district of Mirpur and outskirts as the region lashes cats and dogs rains giving an impetus to the monsoon rains that played havoc since past 48 hours.

The State lashed with torrential rains which disrupted the daily life in various areas including Mirpur district causing partial loss to the material especially in the New City where several roads were reportedly damaged due to the heavy rains, local elder of the area Sardar Attique Ahmed Sudhoozai told APP Wednesday night when contacted.

Identical situation emerged in various slums in different parts of this district where the heavy downpour partially disrupted the life.

Mirpur went in the grip of heavy rainfall since past two days breaking the hot spell to a greater extent besides turning various low-lying areas into ponds and seasonal nullahs flooded with the rainy water. The rain was continuing intermittently till filing of the report Wednesday night.

The rains caused landslides at the top mountainous Peer Galli area badly affected the vehicular traffic for several hours intermittently. However the vehicular traffic at the land-slides part of the highway was restored through heavy machinery, Mirpur division commission Ch. Muhammad Raqeeb told APP Wednesday night.

"Vehicular traffic in other areas in all the three districts of Mirpur division including Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher is plying as routine without any disruption despite heavy rainfall", the Div.

Commissioner underlined while responding to a question.

The rains partially affected the electricity, roads and telecommunication system in certain areas of the Mirpur division comprising Kotli, Mirpur and Bhimbher districts, according to the reports. There are also reports of uprooting of trees, hoardings and electricity poles at several places in the division and adjoining areas because of the wind storm which lasted for over an hour.

According to details the torrential rains coupled with speedy wind storm, that hit various parts of the district partially affecting the daily life. The low-lying Mirpur-Kotli Highway and other city streets inundated with heavy rainy water that badly disturbed the vehicular traffic.. The rainy water also entered the road-side buildings in thickly populated low lying residential sectors including Sangoat and other areas located close to Mangla lake.

Some incidents of land sliding were also reported in various sectors of The New City in Mirpur, housing the Mangla dam affectees. It caused cracks in several roads in the New City, dwellers said adding, the road traffic was also disturbed because of land sliding in various sectors in the model city.

The laborers engaged in the construction work as well as the kiln owners were also considered to be the most affected community because of the heavy downpour. More rains are expected to continue in the ground as well as the upper reaches of AJK.