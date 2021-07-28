Torrential rains play havoc in various parts of AJK

(@FahadShabbir)

The torrential rains in AJK on Wednesday disrupted the daily life in various areas including Mirpur district causing partial loss to the infrastructure

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) : The torrential rains in AJK on Wednesday disrupted the daily life in various areas including Mirpur district causing partial loss to the infrastructure.

PTI's Deputy Coordinator Mirpur disvision Khawaja Shehzad Lone that the new city where several roads were reportedly damaged due to heavy rains.

Identical situation emerged in various slums in different parts of this district where the heavy downpour partially disrupted the life.

Mirpur went in the grip of heavy rainfall since past two days breaking the hot spell to a greater extent besides turning various low-lying areas into ponds and seasonal nullahs flooded with the rainy water.

The rain was continuing intermittently till filing of the report Wednesday night.

The rains caused landslides at the top mountainous Peer Galli area badly affected the vehicular traffic for several hours intermittently.

However the vehicular traffic at the land-slides part of the highway was restored through heavy machinery.

"Vehicular traffic in other areas in all the three districts of Mirpur division including Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher is plying as routine without any disruption despite heavy rainfall", the Div. Commissioner underlined while responding to a question.

Some incidents of land sliding were also reported in various sectors of The New City in Mirpur, housing the Mangla dam affectees, Shehzad Lone said. It caused cracks in several roads including main sector F / Road which pass through densely populated areas at both sides in the New City, Lone said adding, the road traffic was also disturbed because of land sliding in various sectors in the model city.

The laborers engaged in the construction work as well as the kiln owners were also considered to be the most affected community because of the heavy downpour. More rains are expected to continue in the ground as well as the upper reaches of AJK.