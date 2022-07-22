Torrential rains: PR to restore trains, punctuality soon, says CEO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan Railways Farrukh Taimur Ghilzai Friday said punctuality of trains would be restored soon by repairing the damaged track affected by the heavy rains.

In a video message, he said, trains operating on various routes in the country were unable to depart and reach their destinations in time due to heavy rains, electricity outage and signaling issues.

The management, he said, was monitoring the train operations day and night and all available resources would be utilized to make the passenger journey safe.

He also tendered an apology to the passengers for the inconvenience due to the delay in train operation.

He appreciated the employees for their hard work to continue Pakistan Railways operations despite heavy rains. "Not a single train cancelled its operation," he added.