UrduPoint.com

Torrential Rains: PR To Restore Trains, Punctuality Soon, Says CEO

Faizan Hashmi Published July 22, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Torrential rains: PR to restore trains, punctuality soon, says CEO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan Railways Farrukh Taimur Ghilzai Friday said punctuality of trains would be restored soon by repairing the damaged track affected by the heavy rains.

In a video message, he said, trains operating on various routes in the country were unable to depart and reach their destinations in time due to heavy rains, electricity outage and signaling issues.

The management, he said, was monitoring the train operations day and night and all available resources would be utilized to make the passenger journey safe.

He also tendered an apology to the passengers for the inconvenience due to the delay in train operation.

He appreciated the employees for their hard work to continue Pakistan Railways operations despite heavy rains. "Not a single train cancelled its operation," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Electricity All Rains

Recent Stories

Pakistan, China welcome interested third parties t ..

Pakistan, China welcome interested third parties to benefit from CPEC

35 minutes ago
 Dollar reaches all time high of Rs228.50 against P ..

Dollar reaches all time high of Rs228.50 against Pak rupee

2 hours ago
 Pakistan reports seven more deaths due to COVID-19

Pakistan reports seven more deaths due to COVID-19

3 hours ago
 Pakistani-American photographer shot dead by ex-hu ..

Pakistani-American photographer shot dead by ex-husband in Chicago

3 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly meets today to elect new leader of ..

Punjab Assembly meets today to elect new leader of house

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 July 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.