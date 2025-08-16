Torrential rains predicted across country as monsoon activity intensifies from August 17

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast widespread torrential rains across the country in the coming days, warning of possible flash floods, urban flooding, and landslides.

Monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal were continuously penetrating into Pakistan, while a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is expected to move westward from August 17, further intensifying monsoon activity. A westerly wave was also present, increasing the likelihood of heavy downpours.

According to the forecast, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan are likely to receive widespread rain-wind/thundershowers with heavy to very heavy falls at times between August 17 and 19.

The areas expected to be most affected include Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Hunza, Skardu, Gilgit, Astore, and Diamir.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, torrential rains are predicted from August 17 to 19 in several districts including Swat, Dir, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, and Dera Ismail Khan.

In Punjab and Islamabad, widespread rains are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Faisalabad, and surrounding areas from August 17 to 19, with occasional heavy falls.

Southern Punjab districts including Multan, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, and D.G. Khan are likely to experience scattered rains with isolated heavy falls from August 18 to 20.

In Sindh, Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Tharparkar, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Sukkur, Larkana, and other districts may face rain-wind/thundershowers with heavy falls from August 17 to 22.

In Balochistan, Zhob, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Awaran, Kech, Gwadar, Panjgur, and Musakhel are expected to receive rain with isolated heavy falls between August 17 and 21.

The Met Office has warned that torrential rains may trigger flash floods in local streams of northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, and Kashmir between August 17 and 19, while hill torrents in D.G. Khan and eastern Balochistan may also swell dangerously from August 18 to 21.

Urban flooding is feared in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, and other major cities. Landslides and mudslides may block roads in hilly areas of KP, GB, Murree, and Kashmir.

The PMD has also cautioned that heavy rainfall, strong winds, and lightning could damage weak structures, electric poles, billboards, vehicles, and solar panels.

The public, especially travelers and tourists, has been advised to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary exposure to vulnerable areas, and stay updated with the latest weather alerts.

All concerned authorities have been instructed to stay on high alert and take precautionary measures to minimize risks.