Torrential rains predicted in southern half of country from August 26-29

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast torrential rains in the southern half of the country from August 26-29.

A low pressure currently located over west Bengal was likely to move westwards during the next couple of days and may approach southern parts of the country on August 25.

Due to this low-pressure weather system, strong monsoon currents were likely to enter the country from August 25 (night).

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind/thundershowers with scattered heavy falls with isolated very heavy are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu,

Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Shahed Benazirabad, Jamshoro, Tando Allayar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tharparkar, Nagarparkar, Mithi, Mirpur Khas, Umarkot, Matiari, Sanghar, Sukkur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Khairpur, Larkana, Jacobabad and Nausheroferoze from August 25 (night) to August 29 with occasional gaps.

In Balochistan, rain-wind/thundershower with few heavy falls is expected in Khuzdar, Kalat, Lasbela, Awaran, Naseerabad, Sibbi, Jaffarbad, Kohlu, Harnai, Dera Bugti, Zhob, Quetta, Ziarat, Sherani, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Barkhan, Musa Khel, Loralai, Mastung, Bolan, Jhal Magsi, Kech, Panjgur, Gwadar, Jiwani, Pasni and Ormara from August 26-30 with occasional gaps.

In Punjab/Islamabad, rain-wind/thundershowers with few heavy falls are expected in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat,

Attock, Chakwal, Tala Gang, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek

Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Okara, Pakpattan, Kasur, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Khanpur and Rahimyar Khan from August 25 (night) to August 28 with occasional gaps.

In Kashmir, rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavyfalls are expected in Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) from August 25 (night) to August 28 with occasional

gaps.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavy falls is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Kohat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Hangu, Kurram, Orakzai, Waziristan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Dera Ismail Khan from August 26-28 with occasional gaps.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Diamir, Astore, Skardu, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar from August 26-28

with occasional gaps.

About the possible impact, the PMD said that pluvial flood/inundation may occur in low-lying areas of Sindh, Balochistan and southern Punjab.

Torrential rains may generate flash flooding in local nullahs/streams and Hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan, Dadu, Kalat, Khuzdar, Jaffarabad, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Barkhan, Loralai, Awaran, Panjgur, Washuk, Mastung and Lasbela from August 26-29.

Heavy downpour may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Nowshera and Peshawar from August 26-28.

Heavy rains may trigger landslides in Murree, Galliyat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan from August 26-28.

Heavy downpours/windstorm and lightning may affect daily routines and may damage weak structures like roofs/walls of Kacha houses, electric poles, billboards, and vehicles, causing disruptions in the roads and solar panels, etc. during the period.

The farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.

Travelers and tourists are advised to remain extra cautious and manage their traveling according to weather conditions and avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.

All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation.