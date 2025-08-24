Torrential rains trigger landslides, roads blocked in Havellian, Galyat

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Heavy torrential rain lashed Hazara division on Saturday night, triggering multiple incidents of landslides, including Havelian Bypass road, Kaghan and Galyat region.

At Havellian Langra, a landslide blocked the Bypass Road, severely disrupting traffic and creating hardships for locals and tourists.

Provincial Coordinator for Flood-Affected Areas and Secretary Local Government, Sardar Saqib Raza, took immediate notice of the situation and directed the concerned departments to urgently clear the road.

Meanwhile, traffic on the Kaghan Highway was also affected near Hassa due to another landslide. Authorities promptly dispatched machinery to the spot for restoration efforts.

According to officials, road clearance work in both affected areas is continued at fast pace.