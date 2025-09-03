Open Menu

Torrential Rains Wreak Havoc In Abbottabad, Harno Stream Overflows, Houses And Roads Damaged

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2025 | 12:00 PM

Torrential rains wreak havoc in Abbottabad, Harno stream overflows, houses and roads damaged

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Torrential rains that lashed Abbottabad and its adjoining areas last night caused widespread disruption, with flash floods and landslides damaging houses, blocking roads, and crippling daily life.

According to the local sources, the Harno stream witnessed a dangerous surge, with sand, gravel, and stones blocking freshwater springs for the last ten days. This has created a severe shortage of drinking water, leaving Harno traders, tourists, and travelers struggling to meet their daily needs.

Heavy rainfall also submerged many areas of Abbottabad city, while the main Mansehra Road remained blocked for several hours due to floodwater. Traffic between Abbottabad and Mansehra was badly affected, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded.

In several localities, floodwater entered houses, forcing residents to move their belongings to safer places.

In Union Council Namal, three houses were damaged in Village Council Majhuwan, while another three houses were affected in Gari village after road-cutting debris slid into the settlements. Fortunately, no loss of life was reported.

The local administration and rescue teams have started relief operations, cleared roads and assessed damage in affected villages.

Residents have appealed to the authorities for urgent measures to restore clean water supply, strengthen riverbanks, and improve drainage systems in Abbottabad city to prevent further damage during the ongoing monsoon season.

