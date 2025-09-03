- Home
- Pakistan
- Torrential rains wreak havoc in Abbottabad, Harno stream overflows, houses and roads damaged
Torrential Rains Wreak Havoc In Abbottabad, Harno Stream Overflows, Houses And Roads Damaged
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2025 | 12:00 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Torrential rains that lashed Abbottabad and its adjoining areas last night caused widespread disruption, with flash floods and landslides damaging houses, blocking roads, and crippling daily life.
According to the local sources, the Harno stream witnessed a dangerous surge, with sand, gravel, and stones blocking freshwater springs for the last ten days. This has created a severe shortage of drinking water, leaving Harno traders, tourists, and travelers struggling to meet their daily needs.
Heavy rainfall also submerged many areas of Abbottabad city, while the main Mansehra Road remained blocked for several hours due to floodwater. Traffic between Abbottabad and Mansehra was badly affected, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded.
In several localities, floodwater entered houses, forcing residents to move their belongings to safer places.
In Union Council Namal, three houses were damaged in Village Council Majhuwan, while another three houses were affected in Gari village after road-cutting debris slid into the settlements. Fortunately, no loss of life was reported.
The local administration and rescue teams have started relief operations, cleared roads and assessed damage in affected villages.
Residents have appealed to the authorities for urgent measures to restore clean water supply, strengthen riverbanks, and improve drainage systems in Abbottabad city to prevent further damage during the ongoing monsoon season.
Recent Stories
China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan with grand military parade
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025
Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terrorists killed, six security pers ..
205 drug dealers held in 24 hours
WPC discusses plan addressing climate change
Minister vows action against illegal riverbed constructions
President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquarters in Bannu
Muqam chairs high level meeting
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs DCs to assess flood damages, e ..
Timely evacuation & relief ensured under PM’s supervision: ederal Minister for ..
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns Bannu terror attack, pays tribut ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Torrential rains wreak havoc in Abbottabad, Harno stream overflows, houses and roads damaged57 seconds ago
-
Drug pushers arrested in operation, narcotics recovered59 seconds ago
-
Sherry Rehman calls for immediate PSDP, provincial funds to build small to medium dams for flood co ..11 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 414,300 cusecs water21 minutes ago
-
CDD, instructor inspects CNG stations , hotels under fire safety order31 minutes ago
-
16 outlaws held31 minutes ago
-
Punjab Governor visits flood affected areas to review arrangements for flood victims41 minutes ago
-
Overseas Pakistanis, Kashmiris forum slams India for launching water aggression against Pakistan51 minutes ago
-
Ikhtiar Wali Khan slams PTI’s self-serving agenda, urges opposition to put nation first1 hour ago
-
Psychiatrist appeals for 'Mental Health Support for Flood Victims', urges community engagement1 hour ago
-
Chairman of Pakistan ulema council urges national unity, calls for humanitarian aid to flood victims1 hour ago
-
OEC starts Japanese language course for skilled workers2 hours ago