TORs on Punjab police reforms reviewed

A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Police Reforms chaired by Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja on Thursday reviewed the TORs on Punjab police reforms

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Police Reforms chaired by Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja on Thursday reviewed the TORs on Punjab police reforms.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Irrigation Mohsin Leghari and concerned civil and police officers too.

The meeting constituted a sub-committee to recommend amendments to the Police Order 2002 which would make preliminary recommendations within 10 days. The sub-committee would consist of the additional inspector general of Police, secretary prosecution, special secretary Home, a retired inspector general of Police and former SP.

Addressing the meeting, Basharat Raja said the purpose of police reforms was not to reduce or increase powers but to improve service delivery.

"Changes in the police order are inevitable after 20 years", observed the minister.

He said that there was an urgent need to remove obstacles in the timely promotions of junior police officers.

"The current government has accelerated the speed of promotions of upper subordinates" the minister said.

He said that the conviction rate could be increased by removing weaknesses of the investigative system. The minister said that the prevention of gender based crimes, registration of cases and investigation in such cases was being improved.

"In this regard, amendments are being made in the criminal procedures and other relevant laws",the minister added.