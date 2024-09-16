Open Menu

Torture Accused Arrested On CPO Orders

Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Torture accused arrested on CPO orders

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Mansoorabad police have arrested an accused after CPO orders on charge of torturing two citizens.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that about one dozen accused severely tortured two citizens including Muhammad Arshad and his brother Muhammad Asjad residents of Mannanwala and hurled threats of dire consequence besides snatching mobile phone and cash over an old enmity. Someone made video of the incident and spread it on social media.

Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took serious notice and directed the police to probe into the matter and ensure immediate arrest of the accused.

Therefore, the police registered a case against Muhammad Qasim, Atif Khan alias Mani Gujjar, Imran Butt, Muhammad Yaseen Rehmani, Babar Hussain Ansari, Muhammad Bilal Malik, Waleed Malik, Ramzan alias Pola Ansari, Abdul Jabbar Ansari, etc. all residents of Chak 203/R-B and arrested one of them Waleem Malik while further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Social Media Progress Imran Butt All

Recent Stories

U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political ..

U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..

2 hours ago
 Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need t ..

Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!

2 hours ago
 Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympi ..

Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..

6 hours ago
 TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Inno ..

TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

10 hours ago
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at ..

Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..

19 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

1 day ago
 Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

2 days ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

2 days ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan