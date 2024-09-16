Torture accused arrested on CPO orders

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Mansoorabad police have arrested an accused after CPO orders on charge of torturing two citizens.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that about one dozen accused severely tortured two citizens including Muhammad Arshad and his brother Muhammad Asjad residents of Mannanwala and hurled threats of dire consequence besides snatching mobile phone and cash over an old enmity. Someone made video of the incident and spread it on social media.

Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took serious notice and directed the police to probe into the matter and ensure immediate arrest of the accused.

Therefore, the police registered a case against Muhammad Qasim, Atif Khan alias Mani Gujjar, Imran Butt, Muhammad Yaseen Rehmani, Babar Hussain Ansari, Muhammad Bilal Malik, Waleed Malik, Ramzan alias Pola Ansari, Abdul Jabbar Ansari, etc. all residents of Chak 203/R-B and arrested one of them Waleem Malik while further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.