Torture Accused Arrested On CPO Orders
Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2024 | 06:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Mansoorabad police have arrested an accused after CPO orders on charge of torturing two citizens.
Police spokesman said here on Monday that about one dozen accused severely tortured two citizens including Muhammad Arshad and his brother Muhammad Asjad residents of Mannanwala and hurled threats of dire consequence besides snatching mobile phone and cash over an old enmity. Someone made video of the incident and spread it on social media.
Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took serious notice and directed the police to probe into the matter and ensure immediate arrest of the accused.
Therefore, the police registered a case against Muhammad Qasim, Atif Khan alias Mani Gujjar, Imran Butt, Muhammad Yaseen Rehmani, Babar Hussain Ansari, Muhammad Bilal Malik, Waleed Malik, Ramzan alias Pola Ansari, Abdul Jabbar Ansari, etc. all residents of Chak 203/R-B and arrested one of them Waleem Malik while further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.
Recent Stories
U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..
Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bus torched for hitting student to death2 minutes ago
-
More than 4000 policemen to perform security duties on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal2 minutes ago
-
Transport fare reduced by 5pc2 minutes ago
-
Newly appointed teachers in Mirpurkhas get training program2 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for Karachi2 minutes ago
-
Advisor on Health formally resumes charge2 minutes ago
-
PU suspends three employees for leaking LLB paper12 minutes ago
-
LHC disposes of Yasmin Rashid's plea for bail application transfer12 minutes ago
-
Relative arrested for brutal murder in Mirpurkhas12 minutes ago
-
Agri Minister presides meeting for Sindh Seed Corporation reforms12 minutes ago
-
Lahore Traffic Police starts public communication campaign to eliminate smog12 minutes ago
-
PDMA predicts hot, dry weather12 minutes ago