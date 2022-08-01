UrduPoint.com

Torture And Custodial Death (Prevention And Punishment) Bill, 2022 Sails Through NA

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2022 | 11:00 PM

Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Bill, 2022 sails through NA

The National Assembly on Monday passed Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Bill, 2022 within certain amendments, aiming to criminalize and prevents acts of torture, custodial death and custodial rape committed against the persons in custody by public officials

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :The National Assembly on Monday passed Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Bill, 2022 within certain amendments, aiming to criminalize and prevents acts of torture, custodial death and custodial rape committed against the persons in custody by public officials.

Hussain Tariq moved the amendments in certain clauses which authorized National Commission for Human Rights along with FIA to register the complaints of the aggrieved, so that complainant could get justice.

The bill was moved by Minister of State Abdul Rehman Kanju, according to statement of objects and Reasons, it is duty of the state to provide protection, either directly or by means of Institutional mechanism to its citizens against all kind of torture and right to fair trial.

Moreover, Pakistan is a signatory to the UN Convention Against Torture and other Cruel, Inhuman and Degrading treatment or Punishment (UNCAT) and International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), both of which protect the right to dignity of any person who has been held in custody.

Despite constitutional provisions and guarantees, there is no precise definition or penalization of the acts of torture within the criminal law regime of Pakistan. Therefore, the object of the Bill is to criminalize and prevent act s of torture, custodial death and custodial rape committed against persons held in custody by public officials and to provide redress to the victims of such acts.

