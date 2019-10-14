Torture due to refusal to tea: Woman approaches police against husband, brother-in-law

(@fidahassanain)

Police say the suspects who tortured the woman will soon be brought to justice.

KHANEWAL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-14th Oct, 2019) A woman has complained police against her husband and brother in law for subjecting her to severe torture over for refusing to make tea for them, media reports revealed.

According to the details, a woman, resident of Mian Channu, filed complaint with Mian Channu’s Sadar police station saying that she was at home when her brother-in-law and his son came with axes and said to her that why did she refuse to make tea.

The complainant said that her brother-in-law beaten her and left her injured by striking her nose with the axe.

She stated the woman, her brother-in-law dragged her from her hair and her husband instead of saving her also started hitting her.

According to the victim, the people in neighborhood heard her screams and rushed towards their house. Later, she stated, she was shifted to the hospital for treatment of her severe injuries. Mian Channu Sadar police station registered FIR against the suspects under Section 354 of Pakistan Penal Code. The police officials say that a team has been constituted and soon the suspects will be brought to justice.