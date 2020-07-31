UrduPoint.com
Torture Marks On Slain Watchman's Body Indicate Killing: Police Assert

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 09:39 PM

Torture marks on slain watchman's body indicate killing: Police assert

The Hyderabad police say the watchman whose dead body was found from the underground water tank in a bungalow in Qasimabad the other day was actually killed

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad police say the watchman whose dead body was found from the underground water tank in a bungalow in Qasimabad the other day was actually killed. The Qasimabad police informed here Friday that the slain watchman Rustam Solangi was apparently killed because his body bore marks of torture.

The police said the body was found in the bungalow of a Sub Engineer of education Works Department on Thursday.The body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for postmortem and it was later handed over to Solangi's family which lives in Tando Allahyar district.

The incident's FIR has not been lodged so far.

