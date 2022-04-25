Torture on serving Army officer: Suspects sent to jail on judicial remand

(@ItsFSW)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 25th, 2022) A local court on Monday sent to jail on judicial remand to four accused involved in torturing a serving major in the provincial capital.

Judicial Magistrate Tasawar Iqbal Khan conducted the hearing of the case.

The CIA police produced the suspects and pleaded with the court to extend their physical remand. However, the judge declined their request and sent the accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

Major Harris was brutally beaten by guards of Khawaja Salman Rafique and Hafiz Nauman last Wednesday and his vehicle was also damaged. The Garden Town police had registered a case against seven assailants on the complaint of the officer.

PML-N MPA Khawaja Salman Rafiq and former MPA Hafiz Nauman were also nominated in the FIR later but the police later set them free.

Murder of six family members: A local court on Monday extended for three days the physical remand of the suspect involved in killing six family members.

The judge directed the police to produce the suspect before the court on April 28.

The incident occurred in the Green Town area near Ameer Chowk. Abid Hussain first opened fire on members of his family killing his father, mother, brother and sister. He later went to the residence of his in-laws and opened fire on them, killing his mother-in-law and another relative.