Torture Victim And Family Demands Arrest Of Main Accused

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2022 | 10:04 PM

Torture victim and family demands arrest of main accused

People staged protest in front of DPO office in Vehari on Monday against the main accused involved in alleged torture, insulting a woman and cutting her hair

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :People staged protest in front of DPO office in Vehari on Monday against the main accused involved in alleged torture, insulting a woman and cutting her hair.

The victim accompanying several people including relatives staged protest and urged the police to arrest the main accused and incorporate relevant sections of law in the FIR in accordance with the offenses allegedly committed by the accused.

Reportedly, human rights activists Lubna Ehtasham advocate and Ehtasham Siddiqui advocate urged the incorporation of section 7 of Anti Terrorism Act in the FIR against the accused.

Victim's father, Muhamad Hussain, spouse Shahbaz appealed to Chief Minister, Punjab Hamza Shahbaz and the police high-ups to help them in getting justice.

However, during the protest, senior police officials asked protesters to file application for the accused' arrest . The protesters dispersed after police committed to take action against the culprit.

