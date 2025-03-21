Tortured bodies of woman, daughter found in drain

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Tortured bodies of a woman and her daughter have been recovered from a drain on the Ring Road in Tera village of the North Cantonment area on Friday.

According to police sources, the deceased girl appeared to be 10 years old and woman in her early thirties.

The bodies could not be identified, the police and forensic team are collecting evidence, after which investigations will be started on various aspects.

Meanwhile, according to an Edhi spokesperson, after the action of the police and investigative agencies, the bodies will be shifted to the morgue by Edhi ambulance.