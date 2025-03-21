Tortured Bodies Of Woman, Daughter Found In Drain
Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2025 | 03:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Tortured bodies of a woman and her daughter have been recovered from a drain on the Ring Road in Tera village of the North Cantonment area on Friday.
According to police sources, the deceased girl appeared to be 10 years old and woman in her early thirties.
The bodies could not be identified, the police and forensic team are collecting evidence, after which investigations will be started on various aspects.
Meanwhile, according to an Edhi spokesperson, after the action of the police and investigative agencies, the bodies will be shifted to the morgue by Edhi ambulance.
Recent Stories
Zayed Higher Organisation provides services to 237 students with Down syndrome
Hasan Nawaz makes fastest T20I century in Pakistan's decisive match against New ..
DEWA’s general assembly approves dividend payment of AED3.1 billion to shareho ..
Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session explores coexistence in Islamic thought
Al Tadawi 1 crowned champions of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
Erth Abu Dhabi concludes Zayed Sports Tournament for Juniors 2025
Al Waseef Group contributes AED2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
ADIB contributes AED3 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Indian govt under PM Modi launches crackdown on farmers protesting for demands
Infinix AI∞ Unveiled: Entering the Gen Beta Era of AI with NOTE 50 Series
Captain martyred, 10 Khwarij killed in DI Khan IBO
March pensions to be disbursed next Monday: GPSSA
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tortured bodies of woman, daughter found in drain5 minutes ago
-
Islamabad sees 15pc drop in crimes15 minutes ago
-
Minister vows to make Punjab greener15 minutes ago
-
Barrister Danyal calls for joint efforts to combat climate challenges15 minutes ago
-
Awareness session held at IUB on World Consumer Rights Day15 minutes ago
-
Punjab police foils terrorist attack on Taunsa Checkpoint, earns praise from Interior Minister15 minutes ago
-
ADC holds “Khuli Kachehri” for VC secretaries15 minutes ago
-
‘Killer’ of APP staffer’s nephew arrested25 minutes ago
-
Zamung Kor’s role in underprivileged children's welfare lauded25 minutes ago
-
247 held, shops sealed during crackdown on profiteering25 minutes ago
-
FOSPAH upholds removal of PASSCO officials for workplace harassment25 minutes ago
-
Minor girl dies, two hurt in road mishap25 minutes ago