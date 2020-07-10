UrduPoint.com
Tortured Body Of Boy Found In Tandojam

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 10:57 PM

Tortured body of boy found in Tandojam

The tortured dead body of a boy was found in a waterway in Tandojam here on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ):The tortured dead body of a boy was found in a waterway in Tandojam here on Friday.

According to the police, the slain boy was later identified as 14 years old Ghulam Mustafa Solangi, a resident of village Soomar Solangi in Matiari district.

The boy's father, who later reached the Liaquat University Hospital where the body was shifted for postmortem, told that his son went missing on Thursday evening.

He claimed that neither the boy nor the family had any enmity.

The incident's FIR had not been lodged so far.

