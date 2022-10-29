UrduPoint.com

Tortured Body Of Child Recovered, Killer Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Tortured body of child recovered, killer arrested

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) ::A tortured body of a child was recovered from a well in Talab Banda area of Kohat Tapi here on Saturday.

Police spokesman said that District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat Shafiullah Khan Gandapur took strict notice of the blind murder case of 6-year-old child Sheheryar.

He directed the police to utilize all resources to arrest the culprit involved in murder of 6-year-old Sheheryar that was missing from the house. Upon which the police started search operation and found child's body from the well.

The police also arrested the criminal who killed the child after molestation.

The arrested criminal Muhammad Anwar son of Mir Akbar resident of Mamuzai Orkazai has confessed to the crime.

Related Topics

Murder Police Kohat Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza asks people who are experiencing distr ..

Sania Mirza asks people who are experiencing distressful time to trust God

20 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Men in Green still determined ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Men in Green still determined to make comeback

36 minutes ago
 Saifullah Paracha, detailed in US military prison ..

Saifullah Paracha, detailed in US military prison of Guantanamo Bay, reunites wi ..

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan crossed all red lines: Khawaja Asif

Imran Khan crossed all red lines: Khawaja Asif

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan says he will disclose his next move in ..

Imran Khan says he will disclose his next move in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka to chase 168 runs to ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka to chase 168 runs to defeat New Zealand

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.