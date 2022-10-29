Tortured body of child recovered, killer arrested

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) ::A tortured body of a child was recovered from a well in Talab Banda area of Kohat Tapi here on Saturday.

Police spokesman said that District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat Shafiullah Khan Gandapur took strict notice of the blind murder case of 6-year-old child Sheheryar.

He directed the police to utilize all resources to arrest the culprit involved in murder of 6-year-old Sheheryar that was missing from the house. Upon which the police started search operation and found child's body from the well.

The police also arrested the criminal who killed the child after molestation.

The arrested criminal Muhammad Anwar son of Mir Akbar resident of Mamuzai Orkazai has confessed to the crime.