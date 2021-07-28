Tortured body of girl found

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :A tortured and molested body of a six-year-old girl was found from Korangi area on Wednesday.

According to rescue sources, a tortured body of Maham d/o Khalid was found from garbage heap near Ghous Pak road, Korangi no. 4. Body of the deceased was shifted to Jinnah Hospital.

Earlier, the victim child went missing on Tuesday night. Family of the deceased approached the Zaman Town Police Station and lodged FIR.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Shahnawaz Chachar said the child was reported missing and Police tried its best to find the missing girl. He refuted the allegations that police or the SHO reached the spot late.

Chachar admitted that the body was found by the area people not police.