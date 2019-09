SIALKOT, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) ::The body of a young girl, apparently tortured to death, was found in fields near village Nawan Pind Araiyan-Hundal, Sialkot tehsil here.

According to police,the girl, identified as 17-year-old Aysha, was the daughter of Zulfiqar.

Police have shifted the body to an area hospital for autopsy and started investigation.