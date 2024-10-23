Open Menu

Tortured Body Of Grade 9 Student Found In Torghar

Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Tortured body of grade 9 student found in Torghar

TORGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) A grade 9 student was discovered hanged after being tortured in Tili Sayadan Torghar. The body was found behind a local school.

According to police sources, the student, who is the son of a police constable Syed Razaq had gone missing on Saturday.

On Tuesday evening, the tortured body was located behind the school.

Officials from the Tili police check post arrived at the crime scene and shifted the body to Type-D Hospital Torghar for a postmortem examination. Afterward, the body was handed over to the family.

The police have registered a case against unknown assailants and initiated an investigation into the incident.

