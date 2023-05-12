Tortured body of missing man found

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The tortured body of a missing man was found from the area of Millat Town police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :The tortured body of a missing man was found from the area of Millat Town police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Friday that 48-year-old Aslam, son of Muzammal Din, a resident of Chak No 197-GB Bagewal got missing from his house on Thursday.

His relatives searched him for a lot but in vain.

However, some passersby witnessed a corpse lying of a young man near Wapda Town Chak No.197 and informed the area police.

The police took the body into custody and dispatched it to mortuary for postmortem through Rescue 1122 vehicles.

Relatives of Aslam were suspicious that he might have been killed after abduction. However, real cause of his death would come to light after postmortem report.