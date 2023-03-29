UrduPoint.com

Tortured Body Of Seven-year-old Kid Found In The Phulra Forest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2023 | 09:26 PM

Tortured body of seven-year-old kid found in the Phulra forest

The brutally tortured dead body of a seven-year-old kid on Wednesday was found in the forest of Phulra, here

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :The brutally tortured dead body of a seven-year-old kid on Wednesday was found in the forest of Phulra, here.

According to the details, five days ago, seven-year-old boy Mustafa went missing which led the family of the unfortunate child to register an FIR with the police.

Today his brutally tortured dead boy was found in the nearby forest of Phulra.

Police shifted the dead body to the hospital and after postmortem, it was handed over to the family, the results of the autopsy would determine the cause of death.

Meanwhile, the Phulra police registered the case under section 302 while SHO has formed an investigation team to probe the brutal killing of Mustafa.

Related Topics

Dead Police FIR Family

Recent Stories

PM orders authorities to address all concerns of M ..

PM orders authorities to address all concerns of MQM-P about census

8 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Create Apps in Dub ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Create Apps in Dubai’ initiative

17 minutes ago
 US Crude Oil Sees Largest Weekly Demand in 4 Month ..

US Crude Oil Sees Largest Weekly Demand in 4 Months - Energy Agency

9 minutes ago
 Russia Oil, Condensate Production in February Down ..

Russia Oil, Condensate Production in February Down by 8.5% M/M to 42.1Mt - Rosst ..

9 minutes ago
 Unemployment in Russia Reaches Historical Low of 3 ..

Unemployment in Russia Reaches Historical Low of 3.5% in February - Rosstat

9 minutes ago
 Russia's Passenger Car Production Up by 52.6% in F ..

Russia's Passenger Car Production Up by 52.6% in February Compared to January - ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.