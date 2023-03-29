Tortured body of seven-year-old kid found in the Phulra forest

(@FahadShabbir)

The brutally tortured dead body of a seven-year-old kid on Wednesday was found in the forest of Phulra, here

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :The brutally tortured dead body of a seven-year-old kid on Wednesday was found in the forest of Phulra, here.

According to the details, five days ago, seven-year-old boy Mustafa went missing which led the family of the unfortunate child to register an FIR with the police.

Today his brutally tortured dead boy was found in the nearby forest of Phulra.

Police shifted the dead body to the hospital and after postmortem, it was handed over to the family, the results of the autopsy would determine the cause of death.

Meanwhile, the Phulra police registered the case under section 302 while SHO has formed an investigation team to probe the brutal killing of Mustafa.