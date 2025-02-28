Open Menu

Tortured Body Of Unidentified Man Found

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2025 | 11:50 PM

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The body of an unidentified man, bearing signs of severe torture, was discovered near Head Panjnad in the jurisdiction of Alipur’s Sadar Police Station, police sources confirmed.

According to initial reports, the victim's hands and mouth were tied with ropes before he was shot in the head.

Upon receiving information, police officials reached the scene and initiated an investigation.

So far, the identity of the deceased remains unknown.

Speaking on the incident, SDPO Chaudhry Fayaz-ul-Haq assured that the case would be thoroughly investigated. "We will trace the culprits behind this blind murder and ensure they face the full force of the law," he stated.

