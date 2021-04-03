Tortured body recovered from fields: Police

A body of a man has been recovered from the fields situated in the jurisdiction Regi Model Town Police Station, Peshawar, the police control in Peshawar confirmed here Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :A body of a man has been recovered from the fields situated in the jurisdiction Regi Model Town Police Station, Peshawar, the police control in Peshawar confirmed here Saturday.

According to police, there are signs of torture on different parts of the body. Police said that the man was badly tortured to death by unidentified miscreants and threw his body in the fields. Police have started searching for the next of kin.